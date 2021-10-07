Shahidan gives contact details for complaints on pothole-riddled roads

KUALA LUMPUR: Residents of the nation’s capital can now call the Federal Territories Minister, his deputy or the mayor to complain about pothole-riddled roads.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim assured the public that those who lodge such complaints will see action taken within 24 hours.

He then gave out his contact number and that of several others for the residents of Kuala Lumpur if they wanted to lodge a complaint and action to be taken within 24 hours.

“You can call the minister at 019-4545111, my deputy at 019-6524444 or the mayor at 016-2068883. We are ready 24 hours,“ he said during his winding up speech on the 12th Malaysia Plan in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“Malaysians who have just arrived in Kuala Lumpur and find potholes on the roads, please call us and we will take action within 24 hours. We want to be the best in Malaysia and even the world,“ he said.

He said he had already discussed with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and had instructed that any complaints, grievances and notifications on road damage should be acted upon within 24 hours.