Shahidan, Ismail to defend Arau, Maran on PN ticket

MARANG: Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim will defend the Arau parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) on a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang announced last night.

Abdul Hadi also announced that Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government, Datuk Seri Ismail Abdul Mutalib will defend the Maran parliamentary seat in Pahang, also on a PN ticket.

Both Shahidan and Ismail had been dropped as candidates by Barisan Nasional (BN) in this election.

Earlier, Terengganu Menteri Besar and PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, at an event to announce Terengganu PN candidates, said state exco member Datuk Dr Alias Razak will be contesting in Kuala Nerus while former BN MP Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh, now with PAS, will contest in Besut.

Ahmad Samsuri also said five PAS incumbent MPs will be defending their respective seats, including Abdul Hadi in Marang.

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim will defend the Kuala Nerus parliamentary seat; as with Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir in Setiu, Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (Dungun) and Che Alias ​​Hamid (Kemaman).

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid will also be defending the Hulu Terengganu seat.

Meanwhile, Shahidan said in his speech after the announcement that he made the decision to represent PN as Abdul Hadi understood his stand, adding that both of them had always remained friends despite having differences of opinion.

“I yearn for unity of the ummah. I want PAS and UMNO in Arau to support me. Let Muafakat Nasional begin in Arau.

“I will go all out in Arau, and once in the ring, I will be gunning for a win,” he said.

Following is the list of PN GE15 parliamentary candidates in Terengganu:

P033 Besut - Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-PAS)

P034 Setiu - Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN-PAS)

P035 Kuala Nerus - Datuk Dr Alias Razak (PN-PAS)

P036 Kuala Terengganu - Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim (PN-PAS)

P037 Marang - Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (PN-PAS)

P038 Hulu Terengganu - Datuk Rosol Wahid (PN-Bersatu)

P039 Dungun - Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PN-PAS)

P040 Kemaman - Che Alias Hamid (PN-PAS)

- Bernama