Shahidan: Perlis BN MPs ready to help Muhyiddin rebuild nation

PADANG BESAR: All Barisan Nasional (BN) members of Parliament (MPs) in Perlis will continue to stand by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and throw their support behind his efforts to rebuild the nation.

Perlis BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (pix), who is also the Arau MP, said they would do their part to help repair the “damage” done until now, like the hike in prices of goods.

“We have witnessed all kinds of damage, like the rise in prices of goods, stoking the flames of racial fire, falling stock market. We do not want these things to happen,” he told the media after attending the Ceramah Perdana Muafakat Nasional programme at Kampung Padang Pauh Utara near here Monday night.

Meanwhile, Shahidan strenuously denied claims that Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs had the majority to form the government.

“Not true (about the majority support), if they really had the majority support, the recent appointment of the new prime minister would have not taken place,” he said without elaborating. — Bernama