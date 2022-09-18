Shahidan tells Umno members not to squabble on social media

LABUAN: Arau UMNO division chief Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has urged party members at all levels to avoid squabbling on social media and instead to focus on fighting the party’s enemies.

He said they should use social media wisely to counter the opposition’s negative comments and slander.

“I fully agree with the UMNO president’s call on party members not to fight among ourselves in the social media but to use it against the enemies.

“What we can see now is the political war on the various social media platforms. As party men, we must be good and fast enough to rebut and counter any elements that can jeopardise the strength of the party,” he told reporters after launching the Labuan-level National Youth Day celebration at the Financial Park Complex here today.

Shahidan, who is also Federal Territories Minister, said UMNO as a whole remained solid although ‘little’ internal fights still existed.

He said the UMNO president’s call should be heeded by all members in the interest of the party in the 15th general election (GE15).

Shahidan is optimistic that GE15 will see a resurgence of UMNO nationwide.

“The achievements of BN, which ruled the country for many years, have prompted the people to come back to us,” he said.

He also said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had been performing well and that the country’s economic situation was showing improvements. - Bernama