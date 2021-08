PUTRAJAYA: The new Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (pix) aims to provide services to the people without delay and create employment opportunities especially to poor families within 100 days of his appointment.

He said it includes giving the best services, exceeding 100 per cent, in terms of vaccinations against the Covid-19 virus, helping 16,000 of its poor residents as well as finding ways to create more job opportunities in small businesses.

Shahidan also said the recruitment of foreign workers to maintain public parks needed to be reviewed as locals could do the job.

He said this to reporters after making a field visit around Putrajaya here today.

He said Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan are prosperous cities and any development should benefit its citizens and reflect the image of the Malaysian government as well as the Malaysian Family concept which is tolerant and provides a win-win benefit.

“My approach is to ensure that development efforts do not interfere with the comforts enjoyed by the people now. Services need to be improved in phases as long as the right to have these comforts is not compromised,“ he said.

Shahidan said engagement sessions would be held with various parties to improve efforts in providing services to the people as well as development in the Federal Territories.

In addition, he said all plans would be continued to make Putrajaya the centre of attraction for local as well as foreign tourists.

Shahidan visited several recreational locations in Putrajaya namely Dataran Putra, Putrajaya Steps and Botanical Garden, accompanied by Putrajaya Corporation president Datuk Muhammad Azmi Mohd Zain.- Bernama