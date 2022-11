PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, has asked Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down as Umno president.

He recalls how former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was asked to quit after BN was defeated in the 2018 polls, Malaysiakini reports.

Shahidan contested the Arau seat under the PN ticket after Umno dropped him as a candidate.