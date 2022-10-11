Shahidan turns PN warlord to win Perlis

ARAU: Former Umno warlord Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, with over 30 years of experience in politics, is now the military commander of Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Perlis for the 15th General Election (GE15).

The incumbent Arau Member of Parliament, who was dropped from the Barisan Nasional (BN) line-up for GE15, is now PN’s bet to defend the seat.

Perlis PN chairman Mohd Shukri Ramli, who is also State PAS commissioner, said Shahidan would carry out his duties as a ‘PN warlord’ to help fellow coalition members wrest Perlis from BN’s grip.

“We (PN) are confident in his (Shahidan’s) ability to lead the PN election machinery, and Perlis PAS will give its full support and assistance to Shahidan,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Bersatu Perlis chairman Abu Bakar Hamzah also expressed confidence in Shahidan’s ability as the main planner to bring about change in Perlis, which is known as a BN stronghold.

“With Shahidan’s assistance, I am confident that the PN machinery will become stronger as he has extensive knowledge and experience as a BN warlord before,” he said.

Shahidan, who has been sacked from UMNO for contesting on the PN ticket, said he would use his experience as former Perlis BN election director to bring victory to PN in the state.

“I was the person responsible for putting together a strategy, from ‘A to Z’ , to ensure BN’s victory in Perlis in GE14 and it is not impossible for me to be able to help PN as well,“ he said.

Shahidan said he is not only campaigning for the Arau seat, but will also help his fellow PN colleagues in other constituencies.

He is targetting on capturing 10 state seats, including four in the Arau parliamentary constituency, and three seats each in Kangar and Padang Besar.

Last Tuesday, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyidin Yassin was reported to have said that PN was capable of winning Perlis in GE15 based on the wave of support shown by electorates in the state.

Shahidan won the Arau parliamentary seat in the 1986, 1990, 2013 and 2018 general elections and his competitors then included PAS Mursyidul Am (Spiritual Leader), the late Datuk Haron Din and Datuk Hashim Jasin.

Shahidan was also Perlis Menteri Besar from 1995 to 2008. - Bernama