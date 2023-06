KUALA LUMPUR: Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (pix) has decided to pull out of the race for the the president post at Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia’s (DPMM) election scheduled for today.

The former Menteri Besar of Perlis said the decision was made to maintain unity among the members of the association.

“I pray that friends who will hold office will do their best for the future of DPMM,“ he told reporters before the association’s general assembly here. -Bernama