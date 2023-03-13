Shahrir: Only Umno Youth vice-chief result not finalised

KUALA LUMPUR: Only the results of the contest for Umno Youth vice-chief in the party’s wing election cannot be finalised last night, said Umno Election Committee chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad.

He said this is because eight divisions have not yet sent in their results to Umno headquarters.

According to Shahrir, the battle for the position is very intense with only six votes separating Mohd Hairi Mad Shah who obtained 85 votes and Ikmal Hazlan Ikmal Hisham with 79 votes as of 8 last night.

“We are waiting for the final outcome because the difference between first and second place candidates (now) is only six votes. So it means that the result could change as there are eight more divisions (which have not yet sent) and the situation could change,“ he said at a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Menara Dato’ Onn last night.

Shahrir, however, said the results for the position of Youth chief and positions for Wanita and Puteri Umno wings can be determined last night, albeit unofficially.

He said, at Wanita level, Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad has successfully defended her position against Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil while Norliza Abdul Rahim also defended her position as Wanita vice-chief.

For the position of Umno Youth head, Dr Muhammad Akmal Salleh won comfortably with 119 votes so far compared to 50 votes won by his nearest challenger, Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

Shahrir said that Datuk Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi successfully won the position of Umno Puteri chief and the wing’s vice-head is Siti Sokhleha Nordin.

According to Shahrir, the official decision regarding all the positions will be announced at a press conference today morning (March 13).

Meanwhile, Shahrir informed that he received objections on the position of Kuala Kedah Wanita Umno chief and election for the position will be held again before March 17.

He said it was in line with the party’s principle which gives three days to any representatives to submit their objection. - Bernama