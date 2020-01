PUTRAJAYA: Former Cabinet minister Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad and ex-deputy minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) are expected to be charged with money laundering tomorrow.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today that Shahrir was arrested at 11.20am while Ahmad was held about an hour earlier at the commission’s headquarters here.

The commission said both men were summoned to the headquarters by investigators to finalise the charging process at the sessions court at 9am tomorrow.

They were later released on bail and were ordered to show up in court tomorrow.

The commission said Shahrir faces one charge while Ahmad will be slapped with two charges under laws of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Shahrir was the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs minister between 2008-2009 and a former chairman of Barisan Nasional Backbenchers Club (BNBBC).

Ahmad Maslan was a deputy minister of finance between 2013 and 2015 before he moved to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry where he served until 2018 also as deputy minister.