Shahrir Samad did not know source of RM1 mln received from Najib: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A bank manager told the High Court here that Tan Sri Shahrir Ab Samad did not know from where former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak acquired the RM1 million which was given to the former Felda chairman.

Jalan Raja Chulan Ambank (M) Berhad branch manager, R. Uma Devi, 43, who confirmed the matter said she also did not know the source of the money despite her 12 years banking experience.

She said when cross-examined by Shahrir’s counsel, Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad at the trial of Shahrir who is charged for failing to declare RM1 million received from Najib to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Dzulkifli: As an experienced bank officer, if the bank cheque (RM1 million) has been cleared, it means there is no issue with the source of the money.

Uma Devi: Yes, that at time, there was none (issue).

Dzulkifli: Cik Uma if you can confirm the cheque has no problem, what’s more with Tan Sri Shahrir to also assume that the cheque has no problem when receiving and depositing (money) into his account.

Uma Devi: Yes.

Apart from that, Uma Devi agreed with Dzulkifli that the IRB did not record her conversation since the case was related to money laundering in which Shahrir allegedly did not report his real income to the IRB and not over corruption.

The witness said that only the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission recorded her conversation.

Shahrir, 72, is accused being involved in money laundering by not reporting the actual income in the income tax form contrary to Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967, which is not declaring the income received from Najib amounting to RM1 million through a cheque which was banked into his bank account.

He was charged with committing the act at IRB Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here on April 25, 2014 in accordance with Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 which carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment or a fine of RM5 million or both, if convicted.

The trial before Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin continues tomorrow. - Bernama