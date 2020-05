KUALA LUMPUR: Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Ab Samad will submit a representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) over a charge of allegedly failing to declare RM1 million received from Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) which he is facing.

This was divulged by his lawyer Syahrul Syazwan Salehin during the management of the case before sessions court judge Azura Alwi today.

Syahrul Syazwan said he would scrutinise the relevant documents first and discuss with his client on the application for representation.

“I confirm that the defence has received all the documents regarding this case from the prosecution today. I requested that the court set a new date for case management before the trial begins,” he said.

Azura then set Aug 19 for case management and set a nine-day trial date of Oct 12 to 15, Nov 9 to 12 and Dec 3.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Diana Nor Azwa, who represented the prosecution, also informed the court that nine witnesses were scheduled to testify at the trial.

Shahrir, 71, is accused of engaging in money laundering by not reporting his actual income in the Income Tax Return Form for the Year of Assessment 2013 contrary to Section 113 (1) (a) of the Income Tax Act 1967, namely, not declaring income received from the former prime minister amounting to RM1 million through an AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque dated Nov 27, 2013.

The check was subsequently deposited into the accused’s Public Islamic Bank account on Nov 28, 2013.

Accordingly, Shahrir was allegedly directly involved in transactions involving the proceeds of an illegal activity and accused of perpetrating the act at the LHDN, Cawangan Duta, Komplexs Pejabat Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here on April 25, 2014.

He is charged under Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 which provides for a fine not exceeding RM5 million or a maximum jail term of five years or both. - Bernama