Shahrir: Where’s the promised anti-hopping bill?

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Tan Sri Shahrir Samad has questioned the delay in tabling the anti-hopping bill in Parliament during the ongoing March session.

“What happened to the government’s promise to table the anti-hopping bill during this March session?

“When promises are not kept, assumptions and conjectures will arise.

“Specifically, in relation to the anti-hopping bill, postponing its tabling will be associated with the presence of ‘katak’ (party-hopping) ministers in the cabinet,” said Shahrir.

On Sept 13 last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had signed a memorandum of understanding with Pakatan Harapan leaders in Parliament.

Ismail Sabri said his administration would bring “transformations” that will result in the country being better managed which, in turn, will help the country’s fight against Covid-19 and economic recovery.