Shahrizal glad younger brother's body found, to be buried near mother’s grave

CHUKAI: Shahrizal Saliman, 40, the brother of Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24, a victim of the Jeram Air Putih water surge tragedy, here could not hold back his tears when it was reported that the body of his youngest brother had been located today.

The body of Muhammad Fikri, from Batu Pahat, Johor, was retrieved at 9.20 am today by the search party one week after being swept away by the water surge while picnicking with his fiance’s family at the rapids on Saturday (July 1).

“Alhamdulillah, thanks to this glorious Friday, my brother was finally found in the condition... he was in... I’m speechless, I am grateful,” he uttered in grief when met by media at the operations control centre at Air Putih police station here today.

Shahrizal said his younger brother will be buried near the grave of his mother, Zaiton Rasib, at the Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Parit Kuda, Batu Pahat.

According to him, the hearse will leave from Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital, Kuala Terengganu after Isyak prayers tonight and is expected to arrive at their hometown early tomorrow morning.

Shahrizal has been keeping vigil at the operations centre here since Tuesday to closely follow the progress of the search for his brother and nine other victims in the tragedy.

Yesterday, after being given special permission by the authorities to enter the search area, the third child of five siblings took the opportunity to plead during the azan prayer that efforts to find his brother and another victim, Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14, would be successful.

“Various efforts have been made, including solat hajat prayers and my family and I prayed wishfully that my brother would be found. Maybe my brother ‘answered’ my prayers yesterday,” he said.

Shahrizal also thanked the search team from various agencies, non-governmental organisations and villagers who worked tirelessly in the search and rescue operation (SAR) which is now on its sixth day.

With the discovery of Muhammad Fikri’s body, the operation is now centred on locating the remaining victim, Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14.

Earlier, the remains of the family of eight that were found first were buried at the Muslim Cemetery in Lepar Hilir 3, Kuantan, Pahang on Tuesday and Wednesday. -Bernama