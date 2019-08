KUALA LUMPUR: The case of the two children of former Women, Family and Community Development Minister Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil in connection with several offences under the companies act was settled after they paid the compound to the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

SSM prosecuting officer Nur Nazhzilah Mohammad Hashim told Sessions Court Judge Manira Mohd Nor that the two persons summoned (OKS) namely Wan Shahinur Izran Mohamad Salleh, 35, and his sister Wan Izzana Fatimah Zabedah Mohamad Salleh, 33, had paid the compound at the SSM office here last month.

Manira then cancelled the summons issued to the OKS.

However, the amount of the compound paid was not disclosed.

The two siblings, who were not present in court, were summoned for various offences under the Companies Act 1965, including failing to submit the company’s financial statement on profit and loss, as well as annual statements, and to convene its annual general meeting for the years from 2012 to 2015. — Bernama