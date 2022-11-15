Shahrizat’s presence in Perlis a boost for BN women candidates

ARAU: Although retired from active politics, Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil has jumped at the chance to help Barisan Nasional (BN) women candidates campaign in Perlis to ensure the coalition will emerge victorious in the 15th general election (GE15).

Four women candidates are contesting on the BN ticket in Perlis, Umno Puteri chief Datuk Zahida Zarik in the Padang Besar parliamentary seat, while the other three are contesting state seats, Padang Besar Umno Women chief Asmaiza Ahmad Khan for Chuping, Padang Besar Umno Women vice-chief Siti Berenee Yahya (Mata Ayer) and former Pauh assemblyman Rozieana Ahmad (Guar Sanji).

Admitting that she was concerned about the situation in Arau and Padang Besar due to former Arau MP Datuk Shahidan Kassim’s influence there, Shahrizat said she was relieved by the strength of the state’s Umno Jalinan Rakyat machinery that showed up for a meeting with her yesterday.

“I, like the rest of you, are surprised by what occurred but I myself have faced ups and down in the party. What’s important is that we want to do what’s right for the party and the people’s struggle.

“We need to help BN candidates win because I believe Perlis is still a party stronghold,” the former Umno Women chief told reporters yesterday.

Shahrizat also advised the party machinery not to be complacent and to work hard in carrying out their duties during campaigning as they still had a chance of victory in Arau and other areas. - Bernama