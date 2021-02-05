Shallow thinking, no understanding of AG’s function, says Idrus of Thomas

KUALA LUMPUR, 4 Feb: Attorney-General (AG) Tan Sri Idrus Harun today said that he was not influenced by the contents of the book written by former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas which clearly reflected the former AG as shallow thinking, does not understand the function of an AG and insulting the legal institution.

He said the publication of the book had created various reactions, including quarters questioning on the reliability and competence of legal officers at the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

He said the content of the book, “My Story: Justice in the Wilderness”, has given negative impact, especially from the public’s view, and directly affected the morale and spirit of officers in the department.

“To me, it is an obvious insult to our legal institution, which we respect and uphold,” he said in a statement, which was signed by him, to legal officers at the AGC.

Idrus said he was aware of legal officers having to work under pressure, with time constraints, for challenging tasks that they sometimes had to work outside office hours, during weekends and having to sacrifice their time with family to give priority to their job.

He said there was no denying that the commitment and sacrifice given by the officers could not be valued with money.

“Therefore, I would like to emphasise and give an assurance that I will not be influenced by the content of the book which clearly reflected the shallow thinking of the short experience of a person who does not understand about the public service institution, especially that of the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the function of the Attorney-General,” he added.

Idrus said prior to his appointment as the AG, he had served in the Judiciary and Legal Service for almost 35 years and had served as the Solicitor General before being appointed as a Court of Appeal Judge in 2014.

A Federal Court Judge prior to his appointment as the AG, Idrus said, he had no doubt on the ability, skills, commitment and dedication of legal officers in discharging their responsibilities and duties fairly and without fear or favour.

He said as the AG, it is his main duty under the Federal Constitution to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Cabinet or any Minister on legal matters to protect the interests and law of the country.

For legal officers, he said, they have to discharge their duties based on the principles of law with loyalty to the King and the country.

“I am very proud of the abilities, skills, commitment and dedication of my officers who have shown excellent performance and achievement in addressing issues and challenges facing the country today that are complex and critical,“ he said.

He called on legal officers to maintain their excellent work performance and continue to drive the department towards success in line with the aspirations of upholding justice.- Bernama