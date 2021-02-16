Shameful shortcut

PETALING JAYA: Academicians eager to gain promotions and recognition for their scholarly articles have helped to turn fraudulent or predatory journals into a thriving business.

Former Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) professor of chemistry Datuk Dr Omar Shawkataly said predatory journals have become a shortcut for academicians to bump up their number of publications over a short period and earn recognition or promotions.

Calling it “academic dishonesty” and existing in public universities here, he said it was an easy route for the journals to be published as research quality is secondary for predatory journals.

“It takes up to 10 months for a reputable journal to review a scholarly article. The predatory journals that exist for every field of study can do this within a week or so.

“Some of the reviewers of predatory journals also take on articles which are not their field of expertise. How can we expect quality scrutiny if this is the case? There are many good and reputable journals out there. They are free or charge a nominal fee to publish but they take time.

“Predatory journals impose fees amounting to thousands of ringgit and publish fast. Hence, it has become an easy way for those chasing promotions,” he told theSun.

Omar said reviewers of predatory journals receive about 20 articles a week while those from reputable journals barely review 10 a year.

“When quantity appears to have overtaken quality, we get sub-standard articles. But that is the case we have, where the credentials of candidates are measured by the number of research articles they have published,” he said, adding that this can be for promotions or recognition.

“They win rewards and awards although they have not produced quality research. We must question if an academician with 100 articles, mostly of low quality and published by predatory journals, is more qualified than another with just 20 articles published by a creditable journal.

“Some of them claim to have thousands of citations but are they by relevant and prestigious colleges or universities? The administration of universities do not understand academic publications, the jargon and how it works. For them, it is all about the numbers and they reward quantity, not quality,” Omar said.

The former chairman of the Education Ministry’s Academic Integrity Committee said such practice was detrimental to academia, especially when the younger generation emulates it for recognition.

He said a simple solution to the matter is for academic institutions to identify and compile a list of predatory journals worldwide.

Omar, who is also adjunct professor at Universiti Kuala Lumpur, said the institutions should make it clear that any research article published by these journals will not be accepted or recognised for promotions.

On Sunday, it was reported that a study found that Malaysian academics contributed to a large number of research articles in more than 300 predatory journals.

The study was done by Scopus, a Netherlands-based global citation database made up of more than 30,000 journals covering life sciences, social sciences, physical sciences and health sciences that ranks tertiary institutions worldwide.

Malaysia was ranked fifth out of 20 countries associated with predatory journals, putting its academic standards in bad light.

The top three countries identified by the study were Kazakhtan, Indonesia and Iraq.

The report said Malaysia was also listed among the top 20 for fraudulent research articles in health sciences, physical sciences, and social sciences, ranking second in the last two fields.