Shamsul Anuar: Home Ministry to study methods to manage retired police affairs

MUAR: The Home Ministry and the Royal Malaysia Police are studying appropriate regulatory methods to manage the affairs of retired and former policemen.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (pix) said that it was to ensure the welfare and well-being of the group, which has a total of 42,278 individuals as of the end of last year, in addition to appreciating their contributions and service.

“Based on the projected retirement of senior and low-rank police officers in 2023, it is estimated that 3,990 policemen will retire, bringing the number of police pensioners to 46,268 by the end of 2023.

“This is a large number to manage, and requires an orderly regulatory method to be established,” he said, after holding a meeting with the Muar branch of the Johor Retired Police Officers Association, here today.

Shamsul Anuar said as the chairman of Tabung Amanah Warisan Polis (TAWP), he also saw the need to review the types of assistance provided under the fund.

He said that the matter takes into account the current socio-economic changes in the country.

TAWP is dedicated to provide assistance for the welfare of retired police officers and personnel, including their dependents.

It covers death benefit, mobility assistance, medical assistance/ prosthetic limbs, education assistance and natural disaster assistance. -Bernama