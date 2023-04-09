Shamsul Anuar: Party leaders who touch on 3R issues must be responsible for statements issued

MUAR: Any party, including party leaders, who touch on the 3R issues of race, religion and Royalty, must be responsible for the statements issued and be prepared to face legal action.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (pix) said that, if the authority took action, they (the police) cannot be blamed for the action taken as it is aimed at maintaining the stability in the country.

“Whoever violates the existing rules, should be responsible for facing the legal actions that exist in the country.

“There are legal provisions, if we do not take action then the people will see that we allow things that violate the law to be carried out,” he said when met after a meeting with the Muar branch of the Johor Retired Police Officers Association here today.

Shamsul Anuar said this when asked to comment regarding several party leaders being called up by the police to give a statement regarding the 3R issues they made in statements.

He said numerous reminders were issued not to touch on 3R issues in past state polls, as stated by the Inspector-General of Police.

As such, Shamsul Anuar advised all parties to dabble in politics in maturely and face the people with valid arguments and good policies because the public is wise enough to judge for themselves.

“As a Malaysian, I feel that matters which are enshrined in the Federal Constitution that have been agreed upon should not be touched on, particularly matters on the 3R, by anyone.

“To showcase the strength of their parties, display what good policies they have to offer to the people. That is better because the people are wise enough to judge,” he said. -Bernama