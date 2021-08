IPOH: Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (pix) today announced his resignation as the Energy and Natural Resources Minister as he wants to focus on his role as a Member of Parliament (MP) and help strengthen his party in facing an increasingly challenging political situation.

The MP for Lenggong said he made this decision after taking into consideration several decisions and stands made by UMNO.

“First, I would like to record my thanks to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for giving me an opportunity to serve as Energy and Natural Resources Minister, and also the UMNO leadership for recommending me as a federal minister.

“After considering several decisions and stands taken by the party, I, as an obedient and loyal UMNO member, hereby tender my resignation as a member of the Federal Government Cabinet,” he said in a three-paragraph statement this evening. — Bernama