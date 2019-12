AYER KEROH: PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar (pix) has expressed bemusement over why some within the party are not supportive of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in becoming the next prime minister.

He said the party president has all the qualities needed for a person to be a premier, and that as such, he should be given the opportunity to helm the country’s adminisstration.

Shamsul pointed that even those from DAP, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) — all component parties of Pakatan Harapan (PH) — have backed Anwar to be Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s successor.

“We are so close to having Anwar as the prime minister. His way of thinking, his experience, and what he has gone through qualifies him for the premiership.

“In fact, DAP, PPBM and Amanah also agrees. So why is it that there are those among us (PKR) that are against this? All of us in the party must close rank (to make sure it happens),” he said in his winding up speech at the party’s national congress, here, today.

Shamsul was likely referring to several top leaders in PKR, including party number two Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who have openly shown support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to see out a full term as prime minister, and not handover the baton to Anwar.

He said while he understood that some PKR leaders and members were “not happy”, it was incumbent that the party block any attempts to derail Anwar’s path in becoming the prime minister.

“I apologise if there are some people who might be offended, but this is the truth,” he said.

Shamsul also urged PKR to take stern action against party members who are disloyal and causing trouble to the party and its president Anwar.

He said as a democratic party, all members should be able to accept the president’s views, although these might at times be in contrast of their own.

“If you are not ready to compromise, don’t call yourself a democrat. And with that, I call for these individuals (who are against the party democracy) to be taken action against,” he said, to the cheers of of the delegates.