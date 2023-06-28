Shamsul Iskandar confident Unity Gov't candidates will get strong support in state polls

IPOH: The Prime Minister’s senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin (pix) is optimistic that Unity Government candidates will enjoy support from voters and achieve victory in the coming six state elections.

He said voters in Malaysia are rational and want state governments which can work well with the federal government.

“We are going to field Unity Government candidates in all the state seats, and this shows we are serious and that as far as possible we want state governments that resonate with the wishes and aspirations of the federal government,” he said.

He told reporters this when asked on the chances of the Unity Government parties winning the Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Kedah state elections.

He had earlier represented the prime minister at a programme to hand over sacrificial cows in conjunction with Aidiladha to all mosque representatives in the Tambun parliamentary constituency at Kompleks Pendidikan Baitul Ridzuan Majlis Perundingan Pertubuhan Islam Malaysia (Mapim) here.

Asked on the decision of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) to go solo in the state polls, Shamsul Iskandar said it should be respected by all leaders.

However, he hoped MUDA president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman would reconsider the decision as MUDA is among the parties supporting the Unity Government.

On claims that the Unity Government would be under threat if Perikatan Nasional could retain Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah as well as capture Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, Shamsul Iskandar said the opposition merely wanted to create a perception that the current government was not stable.

He said the fact is that the Unity Government enjoys two-thirds majority support in the Dewan Rakyat as it is supported by 148 Members of Parliament. -Bernama