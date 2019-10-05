Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 to propel nation forward: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: The Shared Prosperity Vision, launched today and scheduled to run from 2021 to 2030, will propel the nation forward and result in a country that exemplifies competition, integrity and dignity.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, it will restore confidence in investors to continue investing in Malaysia, while also providing a fairer economic distribution to all sectors and Malaysians from all walks of life.

“Shared Prosperity is an effort to make Malaysia a nation that continues to build sustainably in line with the fair economic distribution and inclusive growth at every level of income group, ethnicity, region and supply chain, thus creating a sense of harmony and stability among the people by 2030.

“To put it all in perspective, the ultimate goal of this vision is to provide a decent standard of living for all Malaysians by 2030. It is also in line with the goals that the United Nations Agenda 2030 that supports Sustainable Development Goals whereby to approach inclusive development that will not marginalize anyone under the principle of leaving no one behind,“ he said in his speech at the launching ceremony of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, here today.

He also said it was time for Malaysia to move to another level, and to own and build on an economy based on technology and data.

“Unfortunately, the country’s economic development priorities for decades have been trying to liberalize

economy ahead of time and chasing the values of GDP and high-income countries, which has made our Country a model of low value economy with high dependence on low income and low skill labour.

“Our trade still depends largely on some trading products and major economic diversification are not fully implemented,“ he said.

He added that the government intends to go full speed ahead with the Shared Prosperity Vision at the year 2021 after the vision is adopted by the Cabinet.

“We have begun to fill the administration and development of the country, including within Budget 2020 with policies in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision.

“By 2021, the vision will be fully implemented without the need for it doing too much re-alignment. In other words, in 2021 we will hit the ground running and pursue the Shared Prosperity Vision full steam,“ he said.