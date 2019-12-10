Shared Prosperity Vision dinner did not violate party discipline: Saifuddin Nasution

PUTRAJAYA: The ‘Shared Prosperity Vision’ dinner which was attended by several PKR leaders on Sunday, did not violate the party discipline, said PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix).

However, he said, the content of the speech delivered during the dinner was feared to be defamatory.

“I just found out yesterday about the dinner gathering, so let’s give it the benefit of the doubt. It was probably an approach to explain how to bridge the rural and urban economic gap,“ he said.

He was referring to a dinner at a hotel in the capital on Sunday which was attended by several PKR leaders, including deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The programme was held just hours after Mohamed Azmin and some of his supporters did not attend the last day of the PKR National Congress in Malacca, which was closed by party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, said it was better for party leaders to speak at the winding-up session of the PKR National Congress on Sunday as it was the best platform to voice out delegates’ views.

“Not attending the winding up session but providing another platform to respond was not a good thing to do. That’s why the winding-up session was held on the last day of the congress ... any leader is given the opportunity to make a winding-up speech. That is the culture and practice of a good organisation,“ he said.

Speaking to reporters after the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s monthly gathering here yesterday, Saifuddin Nasution said party members could make their own assessment of the essence of the speech delivered at the dinner as PKR was a matured party.

Asked whether certain leaders should be called for clarification, Saifuddin Nasution said: “It is up to the members to do so.” — Bernama