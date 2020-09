PETALING JAYA: How does one define their life after going through harrowing battles with their inner demons and recovering from drug abuse?

For Rumah Victory general affairs superintendent Loo Choon Teong (pix), he found life through giving back to and serving the marginalised community – children and youth with borderline societal problems, drug addicts in search of rehabilitation, single senior citizens, those without much family support and the homeless.

“Rumah Victory began as a drug rehabilitation centre in 1988, founded by a former addict, the late Philip Mok Sew Kwong. He believed that drug addicts should be given a second chance in life. He started the centre offering such individuals an 18-month course to kick the habit,“ Loo told theSun in a recent interview.

Loo, a former addict himself, knows how it feels as he was previously one without much direction in life until his family checked him into Rumah Victory 10 years ago.

“When I was first there, I heard rumours that government-supported drug rehab centres had a secret stash of drugs and I was happy to go in, in hopes of getting my fix.

“But as I slowly became conscious, I realised this centre was clean and no drugs were available,“ he said.

However, he only managed to undergo four months of the rehabilitation programme on his first stay at Rumah Victory before he left.

It wasn’t long before he fell back into the drug abuse habit.

“This time, I had awareness and realised that I couldn’t go on like that, spending all my money on drugs. So I checked myself in.”

He completed the entire 18-month programme, came out clean and sober, and discovered a better way to spend his time – serving and caring for the elderly at Rumah Victory senior citizen homes.

Immersing himself further into his new life, Loo decided to become a social worker at Rumah Victory.

“I made sure the elderly received good care. I would talk to them, clean after them and attend to their needs,” he said.

While at first he wasn’t sure if he could survive with the wages he was earning, his work kept him busy and he managed to save and worked his way up to his current position.

Loo said most social workers who are former addicts who completed the programme prefer to spend their time serving the community.

In his role, Loo sources for corporate funding for the home. Able residents and staff would also sell goods when nearing festive seasons to help raise funds.

“We are selling mooncakes now with the Mid Autumn festival approaching,” he said.

The mooncakes are sold at RM75 for a choice of four out of 10 flavours.

During Chinese New Year, the home raised funds by selling bak kwa (grilled meat) and cookies, and rice dumplings during the Dragon Boat festival.

“On average, we spend RM120,000 per month to run our senior citizen, children and youth homes, as well as the drug rehabilitation centre, which is also known as the ‘life training centre’,” he said.

With the responsibility of keeping the homes running in his hands, and knowing how essential they are to the abandoned elderly and young, and the destitute, Loo hopes more people will contribute, even if it is just a little, to help facilities like Rumah Victory.

“I used to think that serving in such places wouldn’t count as something significant. But now, I feel that life is meaningful as I have come to understand and serve these youths, seniors and addicts,“ he said.

Those interested to contribute to Rumah Victory may contact Loo at 016-281 6634 or the office at 03-8075 1660.

