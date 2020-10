PETALING JAYA: Postponing the Batu Sapi by-election is one way to prevent another surge in the spread of Covid-19.

Otherwise, alternative ways for voters to cast their ballots and enhancing the enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOP) are necessary to keep the people safe.

These are among proposals to address the threat of another spike in new infections that the by-election is expected to cause.

Political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Nasional could agree to sit out the Batu Sapi by-election to avoid a repeat of the infection surge in the aftermath of the recent Sabah election.

The extensive spread of infections has been attributed to lack of social distancing and disregard for other SOP during the campaigning period.

The Batu Sapi parliamentary seat fell vacant after its incumbent Datuk Liew Vui Keong succumbed to lung infection on Oct 2.

Under the Federal Constitution, the Election Commission (EC) has to hold a by-election within 60 days.

Election watchdog Bersih 2.0 chairman Thomas Fann said voters could cast their ballots through postal voting.

“They can mail their ballot paper or drop it off at designated EC offices,” he told theSun yesterday.

He noted that frontline workers in Semporna are now referring to Sabah as “Little Wuhan” for the severity of the pandemic there.

Fann said the EC should facilitate postal voting to safeguard the people.

“But if there are those who still want to cast their votes on polling day, the SOP should be tightened.”

He said EC workers and volutnteers should be properly trained to keep people from breaching the SOP.

“It is essential that the SOP for the by-election be tighter and more rigid compared with current ones and there should be greater awareness on the importance of observing the rules.”

Fann added there have been many occasions when election workers were themselves not complying with the SOP. “They do not wear gloves as required, and they are poorly trained and do not observe all the rules.”

Awang Azman agrees that greater awareness is essential.

“Urban dwellers may understand why a politician avoids shaking hands with them but for those who live in rural areas, this may seem disrespectful,” he said.

“This is why we need people to understand that these SOP have to be implemented. The government has a lot to do when it comes to spreading awareness on this issue.”

On the possibility of using an e-voting system, he said it must be proven to be transparent and effective before the government can consider it as an option.