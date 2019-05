KUANTAN: The shipping back of radioactive waste produced by Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Lynas), is a pre-condition for the renewal of its operating licence, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh.

She said this stand was made by Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin, who issued a clear directive that Lynas must send the waste to the country of origin, which is Australia.

“I also was made to understand that Yeo will go to Australia in mid-June to discuss the return of the radioactive waste from the Lynas Plant in Gebeng, Pahang.

“Malaysians should give space to the minister to find a way to realise the pre-condition, and the people should continue to pressure Lynas to be responsible for its radioactive waste, without any compromise,“ Fuziah, who is also Kuantan MP, said in a statement, here today.

She stressed Lynas should uphold their written agreement in 2012 to return the waste to Australia.

Fuziah was of the opinion that the media did not report on the statement by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Japan yesterday in detail but resorted to sensationalism.

“The media only reported a part of the Prime Minister’s speech, which touched on the investment and licensing aspect only, without linking it to the radioactive waste,” she said.

At the Foreign Correspondents Club in Tokyo yesterday, Dr Mahathir said Malaysia will allow Australia’s rare earth plant, Lynas Corp, to continue operating in the country.

The Prime Minister’s announcement ended uncertainties that have bogged down the future of the US$800 million (RM3.35 billion) Lynas plant in Gebeng, following a temporary suspension on its operating licence renewal.

Previously, Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd was reported to be optimistic that their operating licence will be extended before the due date in September. - Bernama