Shipping company engineer charged with murder of civil servant

TANAH MERAH: An engineer with a shipping company was charged at the Magistrates Court here today, with the murder of a civil servant in Machang on Sept 3.

The accused, Harun Narresat Ibrahim, 46, nodded his head in understanding when the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Nik Habri Muhamad, with no plea recorded.

According to the charge, he allegedly killed Tuan Mohd Salleh Tuan Ibrahim, 51, at a restaurant in front of Machang Hospital, Jalan Pasir Puteh Lama about 11.30 am on Sept 3.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which is punishable by the death sentence or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and if not sentenced to death, shall be liable to a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Kelantan state prosecution director Muhammad Zaki Abdul Kudos appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Tengku Shazuan Tg Shariffudin.

The court set Nov 13 for the next case mention, pending the chemistry report, before the case is transferred to the Kota Bharu High Court.

On Sept 3, Bernama reported that a civil servant died after a brawl with another man at a restaurant in Jalan Lama Pasir Putih-Machang in front of the Machang Hospital. - Bernama