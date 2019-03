JOHOR BARU: The residents of Taman Tanjung Putri Resort near Pasir Gudang here were shocked by the discovery of seven blue barrels containing a substance which smelled like vinegar, under a bridge near Sungai Sembilang.

A resident, Ahmad Roh Ariffin, 50, said the villagers became suspicious of the contents of the barrels after being informed of them by wild chicken hunters.

“We began to feel suspicious after the incident surrounding the toxic chemical waste disposal at Sungai Kim Kim last week, and the trench where the barrels were placed connects to Sungai Kim Kim,“ he told reporters today.

Checks by Bernama found that there were three blue barrels in the ditch and four more under a bridge, about 200m away.

Personnel from the Department of Environment (DOE) and Hazmat unit from the Fire and Rescue Department were seen inspecting the barrels and taking samples for analyses. — Bernama