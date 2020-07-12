Shocked woman finds three dead cats in washing machines

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman who went over to a laundrette to wash her clothes was horrified when she found three dead cats in separate washing machines at Desa Aman Puri, Kepong on Sunday.

The woman promptly called the police before lodging a report.

Gombak police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said that police retrieved footage from closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) installed at the laundrette which showed a man placing the cats into the machines at about 5.30am.

He said the case was refered to the Shah Alam Department of Veterinary Services for further investigations under laws of the Animal Welfare Act.

On Sept 11 last year, a similar case occurred at a laundrette at Taman Gombak Ria when three men placed a pregnant cat in a dryer before switching the machine on.

CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media and all three men comprising a taxi driver, a contract worker and a techinician aged between 26 and 41 were arrested before being charged in court. They claimed trial.

Two months later, the 41-year-old contract worker was sentenced to 34 months jail and fined RM40,000.