Shoe outlet at Seri Kembangan shopping mall razed in fire

KUALA LUMPUR: A popular shoe outlet was razed in fire at a shopping mall in Seri Kembangan this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Norazam Khamis said the department received a call about the incident at 11.39 am and a team arrived a few minutes later.

“The fire involved a shoe store on the first floor, inside the mall. It was 100 per cent burnt.

“No casualties were reported and mopping up work is being done,“ he said in a statement today.

He said a total of 33 personnel from the Serdang, Bangi, Bandar Tun Hussein Onn and Kajang fires and rescue stations were involved in the firefighting operation. - Bernama