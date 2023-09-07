Shooting case: Police call seven witnesses to assist in probe

KOTA BHARU: Police have summoned seven witnesses to assist in the investigation into the shooting incident at the house of a civil servant in Kampung Guntong near Kok Lanas, here, yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said police were also identifying the motive behind the incident and seeking new information.

“We will look at it from various angles and identify the motive behind the incident, including the possibility of revenge. Please give us space to conduct further investigations,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that a family in Kampung Guntong faced terrifying moments when their house and vehicle were repeatedly shot at by an unknown individual.

Following the incident, the police asked the public with information about the suspect to contact ASP Mohd Ridhuan Ismail at 019-2454224 or 09-7752200 or any nearby police station to assist with the investigation. - Bernama