Shooting incident: RMAF to tighten handling of weapons — Ikmal Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will further improve the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in handling and managing firearms in the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM), Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz told the Dewan Rakyar today.

He said while the shooting incident which led to the death of four TUDM personnel who were killed in a rampage at the Guard Station Squadron 330 in Kota Samarahan, Sabah, last August was an isolated case, the government will still look into enhancing the SOPs to avoid similar incidents from happening again.

On Aug 13, four airmen were killed in a shooting incident while they were on duty after a colleague shot them before taking his own life by shooting himself in the lower chin.

“Taking firearms from the armoury and using them involves very strict procedures by the armed forces,“ Ikmal Hisham said.

“This incident involved TUDM personnel who were on duty as military policemen to control the security of the base. However, this shooting incident was isolated and firearms cannot be taken out and used arbitrarily . What happened was deeply regrettable and unexpected,“ he said.

“We will look into this matter again after the investigation has been completed and among the important elements for the ministry is to improve the SOPs and the management of weapons in TUDM,“ he said replying to a question by Rubiah Wang (GPS-Kota Samarahan) who wished to know if the ministry has special measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

She also wanted to know the compensation given to the family members of the victims involved in the shooting incident.

To this Ikmal Hisham said all payments have been made to the families of these personnel by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In addition, he said the Records and Pension Service Division Headquarters of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM HQ) has already completed processing the documentation for the derivative pension, derivative gratuity and leave replacement benefits involving the dependents of these four personnel.

At the same time he also said that the quadrant 330 Kota Samarahan is currently working together with the military cooperatives as well as the army fund board to review the eligibility for payments to family members involving contributions and savings that have been made by these four airmen throughout their service.

He added that the ministry is also providing psychology and counselling services to the family members and other TUDM members as well.