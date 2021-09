KUALA LUMPUR: A shop assistant pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here, today, to charges of protecting a traffic offender involved in a fatal accident to prevent the man from being prosecuted.

S. Thanaraj, 41, was charged with protecting G. Kesavan, 31, whom the accused knew was the traffic offender for a violation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He was accused of committing the act at Jalan Mahameru, here, at 4 am on Aug 14, under Section 212 (1) of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of three years and a fine, if convicted.

Magistrate S. Mageswary allowed the accused bail of RM2,000 with one surety and set Oct 18 for mention of the case.

In a statement today, police said a man was arrested after he tried to flee with a traffic offender involved in a fatal accident here on Aug 13.

Meanwhile, in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court, security guard Muhammad Danish Jezreel Abdullah, 29, pleaded not guilty to the charge of intentionally causing injury to his wife Hana Mardhiyah Tamilis Abdullah, 30, at a school’s security guardhouse in Rawang, near here, at 6 pm, on Aug 23.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both and the accused can also be sentenced under Section 326A of the same code which carries a jail term of up to two years, if convicted.

It is understood that his wife, who is also a security guard, was injured in the hand following the altercation.

Magistrate Nik Fadli Nik Azlan allowed the accused bail of RM3,500 with one surety and set Dec 23 for mention of the case.- Bernama