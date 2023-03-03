Shop at supermarkets with Rahmah package discounts, B40 advised

KOTA BHARU: Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub has advised heads of B40 households to shop in supermarkets that have agreed to offer discounts ranging between three and 30 per cent for 12 types of basic items under the Rahmah Package programme.

He said the agreement was reached in an engagement session with the ministry recently.

“This initiative will help with savings and is very meaningful to the target group at this time,“ he told reporters after the Rahmah Basket and Back to School Aid Programme here yesterday.

Salahuddin also said that he was not satisfied with what has been achieved in his 100 days of leading the KPDN and much is still needed to be done to ensure that the people feel blessed under the Unity Government.

“There have been various initiatives under the ‘Payung Rahmah’ initiative, however, as Minister, there is more for me that needs to be done and this needs to be implemented quickly.

“We need to study what else will make the people happy and identify what does not make them happy... Insya-Allah, the KPDN will really ensure that this given responsibility is carried out as best as possible,“ he added. - Bernama