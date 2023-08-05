Shop employee jailed a total of 14 months for criminal intimidation, possession of imitation gun

MALACCA: The Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today sentenced a telephone shop employee to a total of 14 months in jail for criminal intimidation by pointing a gun at a mechanic and possession of an imitation gun.

Magistrate Mazana Sinin handed down the sentence on Low Zhao Yuan, 29, after the man pleaded guilty to the charges.

Low was sentenced to eight months jail for criminal intimidation and six months imprisonment for possession of an imitation gun.

However, the magistrate ordered Low to serve the jail sentences concurrently, meaning he would be in jail for only eight months.

On the criminal intimidation charge, Low was alleged to have pointed a gun at one Muhammad Zulhusni Mohamad Amin, 25, on the roadside in front of the Melaka Mall building, Jalan Lebih Ayer Keroh here, at 12.17 am last April 28.

The charge, under Section 506 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum jail sentence of seven years or a fine or both, if found guilty.

He was also charged under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960 for possession of an imitation gun at the same place and time.

The law provides imprisonment for up to a year or a maximum fine of RM5,000, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Fikri Hakim Zamri prosecuted, while lawyer James S Thanjong Tuan represented Low. -Bernama