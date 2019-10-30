Shop owner fined RM8,250 for possessing pornographic videos

KUALA LUMPUR: A mobile phone shop owner was fined RM8,250 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for possessing 55 pornographic videos on his phone.

Magistrate Nur Farahain Razlan meted out the punishment to See Foo Hoong, 36, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence at a restaurant in Bandar Baru Seri Petaling, here, at 12.30pm on Oct 25, last year.

He was also ordered to serve three months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

When asked by Nur Farahain whether the videos were for his own use or for sale, the accused said they were for his personal use.

See was charged under Section 292 of the Penal Code which provides for maximum imprisonment of up to three years or fine or both, upon conviction.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) prosecution officer Nazrul Nizam Zameri pressed for just punishment to serve as a lesson to the accused and the public.

However, the accused, represented by lawyer K. T. Tang, appealed for leniency on the ground that he has his wife and two children to support. — Bernama