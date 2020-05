LANGKAWI: A shop owner suffered a fractured nose and cracked jaw after being robbed by his ‘new’ assistant at his shop in Langkawi Mall here, yesterday evening.

Langkawi District Police Chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the robbery occurred at about 7pm when Khoo Tiang Soo, 55, was closing his clothing and leather shop.

“Earlier at about 10am, the suspect known only as ‘Meng’, was said to have come to the shop looking for a job as a shop assistant. The victim hired him immediately and allowed him to work without his personal details being properly recorded.

“When the victim was closing the shop in the evening, the suspect, who was wearing a face mask throughout his working hours, robbed the victim, punched him in the face and fled the scene,” Mohd Iqbal said in a statement today.

Losses were estimated at RM5,000.

He said the police were requesting the public’s assistance to track down the suspect.

“The suspect is said to be thin with fair skin, about 170 cm tall, has sunken face and in his 40s,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in committing a robbery. - Bernama