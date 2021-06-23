Shopee and police warn of online employment scams

PETALING JAYA: Police have warned of an ongoing scam where individuals are impersonating as Shopee employees offering employment opportunities in Shopee via messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp.

Shopee today said it does not employ any individuals to recruit employees through messaging platforms.

It also confireds that there is no such role as “Online Purchasing Agents” in the organisation. Shopee wishes to remind Malaysians to be vigilant and aware of these scams, and not to fall prey to these fake employment offers.

“Should any member of the public find themselves being offered questionable job opportunities, or have fallen victim to such scams, please contact the nearest police station and file a police report immediately,” it said in a statement today.

Shopee said Malaysians can also reach out to police via:

1.SEMAKMULE, a PDRM platform to check on bank accounts and telephone numbers involved with commercial crimes: https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/

2.CCID Infoline (8:00AM to 12:00AM), a PDRM WhatsApp channel to check on the status of police reports and submit information on commercial crime cases: 013-211 1222

3.CCID Scam Response Centre (8:00AM to 8:00PM), a PDRM information hotline to submit information or inquire information on online scams: 03-26101559 / 03-26101599