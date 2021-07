KUALA LUMPUR: With durian sellers taking their sales online in anticipation of the peak season in mid-July, scams involving the King of Fruits have popped up.

However, Malaysians buying from Shopee need not worry as the e-commerce platform will be working with the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (FAMA) to empower legitimate durian farmers and sellers via a Durian e-Fiesta campaign.

Senior Manager (Marketing) of Shopee Malaysia, Kenneth Soh said the collaboration has digitised 211 durian sellers and has readied them for the Durian e-Fiesta campaign.

“We understand that there have been a lot of durian-related scams on social media and we are here to assure consumers not to be afraid as all transactions on Shopee are protected by our Shopee Guarantee policy,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the policy sees Shopee withholding payment in escrow until buyers confirm that the goods received are genuine and in good condition, before the money is released to sellers which enable users to go through a return and refund.

Meanwhile, FAMA Deputy Director-General (Operations) Abdul Rashid Bahri said in their process to normalise the selling and buying of agricultural goods online due to the current pandemic, FAMA has teamed up with Shopee to continue their Durian e-Fiesta for the second year.

“Based on the track record of our joint campaigns before this, the collaboration between FAMA and Shopee recorded up to eight times Return on Investment that has directly benefited the durian farmers and sellers,” he said.

The Durian e-Fiesta campaign will run from July 10 to 31 with attractive discount vouchers of up to 50 percent, RM15 off with a minimum spend of RM60 and RM30 off with a minimum spend of RM100 that are claimable via the eFAMAPLACE microsite.

Look for the eFAMAPLACE microsite via the Shop Malaysia in-app portal on Shopee or visit - https://shopee.com.my/m/efama — Bernama