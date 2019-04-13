Short circuit believed to be cause of hotel fire in Sadao: Marzuki

TASEK GELUGOR: The fire at a six-storey hotel in Sadao, Songkhla, Southern Thailand yesterday was believed to be caused by a short-circuit.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya said he was informed that the occurrence of the short-circuit refuted the allegation that the fire was caused by a sabotage or terrorist attack.

“The fire was caused by a short-circuit. We received a report from our Consulate-General in Songkhla that 15 Malaysian nationals were reported to be affected by the fire.

“It is learnt that only eight individuals were taken to the hospital namely the Hatyai Hospital, Padang Besar Hospital and Songkhla Hospital. Seven others were given outpatient treatment. Alhamdulillah, there was no fatality,” he told reporters after officiating the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kampung Selamat Excellent Award Ceremony, here today.

In the incident at 8.25am, all victims who were holidaying in the area in conjunction with the Songkran celebration managed to escape injury by going out to the room balcony and windows of the building before being rescued by members of the public.

Marzuki said all victims who were still receiving treatment at the hospital were reported to be in stable condition and he would monitor the developments there from time to time. — Bernama