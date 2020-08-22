Short-lived freedom for man who escaped police custody

ALOR GAJAH: A man under police custody who escaped while receiving treatment for seizure at the Alor Gajah Hospital yesterday, was rearrested at Jalan Lendu, Kampung Kelemak less than six hours later.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said the 41-year-old man from Masjid Tanah had escaped while through the bathroom window before he noticed missing by the policeman on duty at about 4.50pm.

“The suspect then fled to the area behind the hospital and ran into the forest area.

“Police mounted a search with the help of the Malaysian Volunteer’s Department (Rela), villagers, and K9 unit before finding him hiding under a car at 10.20pm,” he said in a statement, here today.

Arshad said the suspect was previously arrested at his house for drug possession under Section 39A of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 on Aug 19 before complaining of suffering a seizure the next day, and was subsequently referred to the hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the case under Section 223 of the Penal Code for negligence by a public servant in allowing the escape of a person under custody.

Arshad also thanked the public for the tip-off and assistance that led to the arrest of the suspect. - Bernama