Short-lived freedom for robbery suspect

KAJANG: A robbery suspect who broke away from police custody in a bid to escape was caught following a short chase by policemen at a government clinic here on Tuesday.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said today that the suspect was among 19 detainees taken in a police truck from the Kajang police station to the Beranang health clinic for a Covid-19 swab test at about 11am.

He said soon after the test was conducted, the detainees were led to the truck again by police escorts.

Mohd Zaid as the detainees were boarding the truck, a suspect bolted off.

He said policemen at the scene gave chase and managed to apprehend the suspect about 50 metres away.

Mohd Zaid said the suspect who is being held under a remand order was returned to the Kajang police lock-up.

He said the policemen on duty are being investigated for negligence while the suspect is being probed for attempting to escape from police custody under Section 223 and Section 224 of the Penal Code respectively.

Mohd Zaid urged those with information on the case to contact Kajang police at 03-89114222 or Insp K.Suresh at 017-4333795 or the nearest police station.

A video of the attempted escape by the detainee that was captured by a car dashboard video camera was shared widely in the social media today.