Short-lived joy for four who stole RM600,000

KUANTAN: Four security guards were not able to enjoy the RM600,000 cash they had allegedly stolen as they were arrested less than 24 hours after committing the act.

Pahang police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan said the suspects, aged between 29 and 51 years, were detained at their respective homes around Raub near here on Friday, while the RM599,300 cash bag was found at a hotel in the district.

Initial investigations found that the suspects had used RM700 of the money to pay for the hotel for seven days, and had also requested that no one be allowed into the room, not even the cleaners during that period.

It is believed the suspects planned to return and take the cash on a later date.

Abd Jalil said the drama unfolded at noon on Thursday (Nov 14) when the security guards collected the daily cash from several banks around Raub totalling RM2.8 million, which was divided into 10 bags and sealed with a serial number to be taken to the safe at the branch of the security company in Raub.

“At about 7.30pm, they were instructed to send all the bags to the headquarters of their security company in Kota Damansara, Selangor, on the same day,” he said at a press conference at the Pahang police contingent headquarters here, today.

However, when the auditor at the headquarters did an inspection, he realised one of the bags containing RM600,000 was missing and immediately alerted the police.

He said the suspects had been with the security company between three months to five years and often entrusted to send money to Kota Damansara.

The suspects have been remanded until Nov 22, and they are being investigated under Section 408 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust (CBT) which carries a maximum jail term of 14 years and whipping, upon conviction.

In addition, Abd Jalil advised security firms in Pahang to improve standard operating procedures to curb criminal activities. - Bernama