Short-term rates closes stable on BNM’s operation

KUALA LUMPUR: Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

The liquidity in the conventional system declined to RM34.21 billion from RM37.10 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it fell to RM12.41 billion from RM14.6 billion.

Earlier today, BNM conducted three conventional money market tenders and two Qard tenders.

At 4 pm, the central bank called for a RM34.2 billion conventional money market tender and a RM12.4 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.73 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.81 per cent and 1.86 per cent, respectively. — Bernama