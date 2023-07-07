Short-term rates set to remain stable on BNM operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity is estimated at RM45.70 billion in the conventional system and RM26.56 billion in Islamic funds.

Today, the central bank will call for two reverse repo tenders, namely a RM1 billion tender for 31 days and a RM500 million tender for 94 days.

Additionally, BNM will conduct a RM3 billion Bank Negara Interbank Bills Islamic (BNIBI) tender for 92 days.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements as well as collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct up to RM47.2 billion conventional overnight tender and RM26.2 billion murabahah overnight tender.-Bernama