Shortage of cooking oil packets ahead of Deepavali: Report

PETALING JAYA: Indian women from the B40 group are crying foul over the difficulties in getting packets of cooking oil ahead of Deepavali.

According to a report by NST, among the areas affected are Bayan Baru and Little India in Penang.

They had made known their plight to the Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP).

CAP education officer N.V. Subbarow urged the Domestic, Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry to address the shortage of subsidised packets of cooking oil in the market this month.

“Over the past few weeks, many Indian shoppers faced problems in getting packets of cooking oil to make Deepavali cookies. They complained to CAP that they are unable to buy a packet from the shops due to a dearth of supply,“ he reportedly said.

Subbarow also pointed out that the issue was not just happening in Penang but also in neighbouring Kulim, Kedah and Teluk Intan, Perak.