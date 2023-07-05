Shortage of sugar supply in Kelantan, Terennggau not a crisis: KPDN

GEORGE TOWN: The issue of sugar shortage in Kelantan and Terengganu was due to workers of the manufacturing company and distribution centre taking long leave, and not a crisis caused by supply disruption in the market.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the issue was addressed after the Ops Manis integrated enforcement operations whereby major wholesalers in both states received supplies in stages to distribute to retailers and wholesalers.

“On average, the use of sugar for east coast states is 400 metric tonnes weekly. We have also increased the sugar supply by 35 per cent or 614.12 metric tonnes for four days to meet the demand,” he told reporters after attending an Aidilfitri Rahmah Open House, here today.

The ministry launched Ops Manis from May 3 to 6 to address sugar shortage in the two states.

In a separate development, Salahuddin said the government will continue the Payung Rahmah initiative by announcing a Rahmah insurance scheme for vehicles and residences within two weeks.

“The initial stage of the scheme will involve protection for used vehicles that have engine or gearbox damage as well as protection for homes that are often affected by floods,“ he said. - Bernama