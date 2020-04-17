Shorten holidays to compensate for missed classes, say parents

PETALING JAYA: Parents are worried their children will not be able to complete this year’s education syllabus on time due to the cancellation of the UPSR and PT3, and the postponement of the SPM and STPM exams.

The Education Ministry has been urged to consider rescheduling or shortening the year-end holidays as a short-term remedy.

Malacca Action Group for Parents in Education chairman Mak Chee Kin said the cancellation of the UPSR and PT3 would mean that assessment would be based on the students’ past academic performance for them to proceed to the next school year.

“I hope the Education Ministry will come up with a constructive mechanism to handle this shift,” he told theSun yesterday.

“We are also concerned that teachers will not be able to complete teaching the syllabus for SPM and STPM. But there is no point in rushing or squeezing in too much info and schoolwork in a limited time as it will only cause more stress to the teachers and students.”

Parent Action Group for Education Malaysia chairman Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said this is a one-off occurrence.

“In the meantime, further develop home-based learning as we approach a new normal and in the event of other crises in future.”

“Reschedule to accommodate the few weeks away from school. Do not forget that not all students have been able to continue learning unaided or with little supervision and guidance from home.

“Shortening the upcoming school holidays will give time for them to catch up on studies. But first, review the weight of the syllabus to ensure its applicability,” she said.

Noor Azimah also suggested giving students exercises and projects that could help in assessing their capabilities for entry into the next level of education as opposed to major examinations conducted in schools.

Meanwhile, Chinese educationist Chan Tuck Loong said many Chinese primary schools would proceed as usual.

“We will continue with the syllabus despite cancellation of the UPSR, and it is up to the Education Department to figure out a standard of assessment for students to proceed to Form 1 or continue another year of Remove Classes.”

Vernacular school students who are weak in the Malay language are required to go through an extra year of study, in Remove Classes, before proceeding to Form 1.

Chan said questions have risen whether Chinese independent school students would proceed to Form 6 if SPM is postponed to the first quarter of the next year.

He said around 30% of Chinese independent school students usually leave school after sitting for the SPM in the fifth year, moving on to other provisions of higher education.

“The Education Ministry and Dong Zong will have to iron out the details,” he told theSun.

